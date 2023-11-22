Sheriff’s Office investigating Otter Lake camper break-ins

Suspect vehicle recently spotted at scene of crimes

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a suspect vehicle rumored to have been connected to a group of camper break-in suspects at Otter Lake.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office recently reported that it received a call in reference to theft and burglary at the Otter Lake South campground on Nov. 6.

The responding deputy was supposedly informed that three different campers had been broken into.

After reviewing surveillance video at the campground, a vehicle of interest was noticed at approximately 6 a.m. that Monday morning.

According to pictures captured via surveillance footage, the vehicle appeared to be a silver 4-door Nissan or Toyota Sedan.

Anyone with additional information is strongly encouraged to contact the Macoupin County Sheriffs Office at 217-854-3135 (ext. 1), reach out to the Macoupin & Montgomery Counties Crime stoppers at 1-800-352-0136 or submit a tip online at macmontcrimestoppers.com.