Carlinville Queen Pageant to be held Saturday

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The 19th annual Carlinville Queen Pageant will be held on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

There will be 18 young ladies competing in three age groups, Miss, Junior Miss and Little Miss.

Little Miss contestants will compete in four segments, on stage introduction, dance, What I Want to be When I Grow-up and formal dress.

The Little Miss Contestants are: Averi Behme, Raylie Garner, Everly Vaughan, Claire Hartsook and Everlee Spada.

Junior Miss and Queen contestants will compete in five segments each. Junior Miss Contestants will compete in the on stage introduction, casual wear, party dress and on stage question segments of the pageant. They will have additionally competed in a personal interview section which takes place before the pageant.

There are ten young ladies competing for the Junior Miss Title. Junior Miss Contestants are: MaKenna Conlee, Cali Kolsto, Kadence White, Saylor Nicholson, Evelyn Graves, Victoria Collins, Graylin Michaelis, Kinze Haulk, Claire Vinyard and Alli Rhodes.

Queen Contestants will also complete a personal interview before the pageant as well as compete in the on stage introduction, give a one minute speech, an evening gown competition and an on stage question.

Queen Contestants for the 2023 Carlinville Queen Pageant are Alyssa Carriker, Avery Nejmanowski and Briana Sanchez.

The Pageant has returned to the Carlinville High School gym for this years competition. Tickets for the Carlinville Queen Pageant can be purchased at the door for $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the pageant beginning at 7 p.m.

Contestant photos courtesy of Carrie Harris Photography.