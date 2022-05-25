Multiple CHS individuals, relay teams bound for IHSA boys’ state track meet

Hannah Gibson places 15th in IHSA pre-liminaries

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On May 18, the Carlinville High School boys’ track team had at least one individual qualify for state in seven different events at the Illinois High School Association Virden sectional.

Ethen Siglock won the 200-meter dash with a personal-best time of 22.71 seconds and ranked runner-up in the 100-meter at 11.28 seconds.

Mason Gilpin and Colton Robinson additionally punched their tickets to state. Both athletes placed second in their respective competitions. Gilpin sprung himself 11 feet and 9.75 inches into the air during the pole vault. Robinson clocked a 49’10.75” shot put distance.

One of Carlinville’s top strengths this season was its relay teams, and that was once again reflected. The Cavaliers placed runner-up in the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×800. Levi Yudinsky, Charlie Kessinger, Patton and Siglock ran the 4×100 and 4×200 in 44.08 seconds and 1:33, respectively. Matt Dunn, Will Meyer, Kaney Roper and Hayden Truax represented CHS in the 4×800 and finished in 9:03.

As a team, Carlinville finished second overall to Auburn and beat North Mac, which had previously conquered the Cavaliers at the Macoupin County meet.

The Cavaliers travel to Eastern Illinois University in Charleston for the finale, beginning Thurs., May 26. The season concludes Sat., May 28.

Hannah Gibson places 15th in IHSA pre-liminaries

Hannah Gibson concluded a memorable freshman campaign with a 15th place finish in the IHSA girls’ discus pre-liminaries May 19.

Gibson, the lone CHS representative, recorded a 33.93m score.

Gibson was coming off of an individual sectional title win, which she achieved the previous weekend in Gillespie with a 35.71m effort.

Season awards

The CHS track team held its award banquet at Cross Church May 22.

Siglock and Sara Wiese were named as this year’s Most Valuable Players.

Stay tuned

A complete postseason recap for all Macoupin County teams will be included in next week’s issue.