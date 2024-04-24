Another successful Lenten season of fish fries completed in Carlinville

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

For 38 years, Carlinville’s annual fish fries, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, have been a big hit throughout each Lenten season.

It’s all in the numbers.

Each Friday throughout Lent, the local communities came together in large crowds to keep the tradition going strong.

In total, the Knights of Columbus, under the leadership of Kris Rosentreter, Dennis Young, Tom Broaddus, Keith Woods and Eric Ogden, sold over 4,600 meals with at least 1,800 guests dining in and 2,700 doing carry-out at the Moose. They additionally provided free meals to a couple of groups, including the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled (MCDD).

In addition to the classic river and white fish, the Knights of Columbus cooked up many other savory menu items including shrimp, french fries, baked potatoes and their signature slaw that has been made the same way for the past 35 years.

When the final calculations were made on total yields, it was determined that the Knights gave away 1,375 pounds in river fish, estimated at 3,438 pieces; 1,075 pounds in white fish, estimated at 4,300 pieces; 228 boxes of shrimp at 40 pieces per box totaling 804 pounds estimated at 9,120 pieces; 1,350 pounds of french fries estimated at 5,400 servings; 740 pounds of slaw estimated at 2,960 servings; and 950 pounds of baked potatoes estimated at 1,900 servings for seven fish fries.

