Jack R. Daugherty, 82, of Farmersville, formerly of Sunset and Otter Lake, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 10, 2024 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Jack was born on Feb. 5, 1942, to Clarence and Alice (Nagel) Daugherty in Honey Bend.

Jack graduated from Lanphire High School with the class of 1960.

In 1961 Jack married Kay (Combs) Long, and they later divorced, and then in 1980, he married Peggy (Lafferty) Giles, and they later divorced.

Jack owned and operated several businesses in the Girard and Palmyra areas. He was most noted for his restaurant in Girard, The Grub & Pub. He was also owner of The Old #7 Tavern in Palmyra and Daugherty’s Corner Tavern in Morrisonville. Jack also owned the Gents Only clothing store in Girard. After his retirement, Jack bartended at K & K Tavern in Virden. He was definitely a people person, and always had a smile.

Jack loved watching racing and was a proud member of the 50 Year Race Club at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, having attended the Indy 500 for 53 years. He also enjoyed and sponsored sprint car racing.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Kelly) Sonneborn of Girard; sons, Jacob (Misha) Daugherty of Orange City, NJ, Patrick (Mallory) Daugherty of Virden; grandchildren, Kaylee Sonneborn, Kenzie (Justin) Sonneborn, Kenadi (Adam) Sonneborn, Rhoades Daugherty; a great grandchild, Stevie J. Naugle; two sisters, Carol (Howard) McDermott of Monticello, IA, Sharon Graham of Springfield; brother, Joe (Julie) Daugherty of Sherman; several nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence H. and Alice R. Daugherty; brother, Bernard Daugherty and nephew, Allen Daugherty.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, 2024, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Girard Community Center, located on the south side of the square in Girard.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at the K+K Tavern, located at 280 E. Jackson in Virden. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard is assisting the Daugherty family.

Memorials are suggested to the Donor’s Choice.

