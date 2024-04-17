Carlinville Board holds elections; declares North School Property as surplus

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville School Board met on Monday April 15 for its monthly meeting. The board held elections for reorganization, discussed fees and plans for the 2024-25 school year, set the date for the last day of school and accepted the resignations of, employed new staff or re-employed existing staff.

Board Elections

The board was re-organized and elections were held. The board members remain in the positions they previously held. Dan Kallal is President, Kathy Norris is Vice President, and Sam Harding is Secretary. Craig Frankford was appointed as Treasurer and Theresa Gwillim is the Secretary to the Board.

The committees, district depositories, policies, rules, and regulations, and meeting dates for the 2024-25 year were approved or confirmed.

Spotlight

The District Spotlight was on the six Silver Medallion Recipients: Christopher Lack, Charlie Stewart, Hannah Lyons, Brooke Stewart, Clara Gray and Tyler Summers. The students were honored at an Award banquet on April 11 at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The Spotlight was also shining on the Career Fair held at the High School Gym on March 1. Ashley Mullens put the fair on this year with help from several staff members and students. Mullens had 49 representatives from a variety of industries, schools and the military.

