HS baseball: Carlinville rallies from 7-1 down to stun Pana

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School baseball team was in dire need of a momentum-shifting victory that could propel a young group as such over the top, and the Cavaliers got one in their conference opener at Pana Apr. 5.

Down 7-1, Carlinville erupted for eight runs in the top of the sixth with two outs and then added an insurance tally that ended up making the difference in the seventh. 10-9 was the final score.

Camden Naugle led the CHS rally with two hits and three RBI. Dom Alepra chipped in a pair of RBI and Noah Convery collected two hits as well.

Mason Wise got the win from 1 1/3 innings of relief and Convery picked up the save to lock up back-to-back wins for the Cavaliers, who improved to 2-7 after opening the season on a lengthy losing streak.

Carlinville begins a three-day road tour Apr. 10 at East Alton Wood River, then travels to Gillespie Apr. 11 and Hillsboro Apr. 12. Each contest begins at 4:30 p.m.

The Cavaliers held their first home conference contest against Greenville Apr. 9. Coverage will be featured in next week’s issue.