Clarkson, Steward and Frankford crowned at 20th annual Miss Carlinville Pageant

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The 20th annual Carlinville Queen pageant was held on Saturday, April 6 at the Carlinville High School Gym.

There were 19 contestants vying for the crown during the event.

Myrah Gillock, Lily Johnson, Isabella Lamb, Oaklyn Frankford, Kaney Hutson, Isabelle Heller, Milloe Reid and Avery McEuen were the contestants for the 2024 Little Miss crown.

Charlee Steward, MaKenna Conlee, Kadence White, Saylor Nicholson, Bailey Cobb, Rilyn Gunn, Aaliyah Meyers, Ali Rhoades and Kennedy Cooper were all in the running for Junior Miss Carlinville.

Oaklyn Frankford, Charlee Steward and Makayla Clarkson were crowned Saturday night.

Makayla Clarkson is the 17 year old daughter of Ron and Angela Clarkson. She is a senior at CHS and plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College in the fall and later transfer to Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville to pursue a career in nursing.