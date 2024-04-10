Archie Dale Kasten, 89, of Carlinville, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2024, at his home in Carlinville.

Dale was born March 26, 1935, in Carlinville, the son of Archie and Mary Sutton Kasten.

He graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1952 and attended the University of Illinois. He served in the Illinois Air National Guard for six years.

He married Rosina Bomkamp on June 2, 1956, in Carlinville.

For 24 years, Dale drove a truck for Prairie Farms Dairy in Carlinville. He also spent 24 years selling real estate and insurance as a partner in Kasten-Goodman Agency in Carlinville.

He was an active member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, serving on numerous committees. He is a past Exalted Ruler of B.P.O.E. 1412 and served as District Deputy. Dale spent 20 years on the Macoupin County Fair Board, served on the Carlinville Township Board for 18 years, and was a Board member of Good Samaritan Ministries, which included running the Salvation Army Bell Ringing Campaign and the Food Pantry.

Dale was a family and community-oriented man and an avid LA Dodgers fan.

Dale is survived by his daughters, Deb (Ray) McNamara of Southlake, TX, Maureen (Pete) Oswald of Carlinville, Arleen (Jeff) Haselhorst of Noblesville, IN, special friend, Virginia Griffith of Carlinville; grandchildren, Josh (Danielle) McNamara, Brittany (Dean) Wixsom, Jacob (Amanda) Steward, Jill (Tim) Henninger, Jess (Jason) Davis, Peter (Brogan) Oswald, Sam Oswald, Quinn (Rachel) Haselhorst, Zach (Carley) Haselhorst, Austin (Anna) Haselhorst, 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Snyder of Litchfield; brother, Carl (Donna) Kasten and several nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Rosina Margaret Kasten.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 9, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Carlinville, IL.

Funeral Services were conducted on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Carlinville, with Reverend Jeremy Henson.

Burial followed in Moore Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s UCC or B.P.O.E. #1412.

