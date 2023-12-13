Geraldine A. Barra

Geraldine “Jerry” A. Barra, 92, of Hamel, passed away at 4:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Jerry was born on Oct. 4, 1931, in Carlinville, the daughter of the late George and Lucy (Campbell) Bowyer.

Jerry married Joseph R. Barra on Oct. 24, 1964, in Collinsville. Joe preceded Jerry in death on Sept. 9, 1996.

Jerry worked for Stahly Cartage Company for 40 years before retirement in 1998.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel. Jerry had a passion for animals and especially dogs.

Jerry is survived by her daughter, Janny Hartley (Terry), of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Nathan Hartley (Andrea), of Dorsey, Tara Robertson (Drew), of Dorsey; great grandchildren, Hank, Tessa and Cyler Hartley, of Dorsey, Elena and Wyatt Robertson, of Dorsey; stepson, David Barra (Lynne), of Portland, OR; several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Mary O’Neil and brother, Bill Bowyer.

Services were held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Worden, with Rev. Benjamin Ball presiding. Interment was in the Benld Cemetery in Benld.

Memorials may be made to Benld Adopt-A-Pet or St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.