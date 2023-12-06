Linda M. Dennis

Linda M. (Hammond) Dennis, 63, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Gillespie Health and Rehab Center, Gillespie, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:23 a.m.

She was born Dec. 5, 1959, in Alton, to John Hammond and Darla White Hammond.

She married Edward Dennis.

She was an office worker for Christian Hospital NE.

Linda enjoyed traveling, bus trips and cruises. She loved Christmas and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her son, Andrew Nagel; siblings, Debra (Ken) Martin, Tim Hammond; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and spouse.

Services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill. Burial was in the Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill Food Pantry.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.