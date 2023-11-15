Isaiah Samuel Hardt, 38, of Springfield, MO, passed away on Nov. 5, 2023.

Isaiah was employed for 18 years as a highly advanced Senior Delivery Engineer for World Wide Technology based in St. Louis, MO.

Isaiah was very respected by his WWT family for his compassion, dedication, consistency and endless support for both his coworkers and customers. His entrepreneurial spirit and passion for technology led to the development of a desktop migration system that led to an entirely new business practice for WWT: CP Migrator, creating new jobs and launching careers impacting tens of thousand of end users.

Isaiah’s special interests and hobbies included classical and heavy metal music, eating at specialty restaurants and traveling across the United Stated and the Caribbean. He especially loved the mountains of Colorado and collecting shells in Sanibel, Florida.

Isaiah was an audiophile and enjoyed computer gaming and writing new script code. He and his wife enjoyed watching movies, and being highly advanced readers discussing novels.

He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Julie (Early) Hardt of Springfield, MO; parents, Edwin and Kathy Hardt of Litchfield; two brothers and their wives, Joshua (Renae) Hardt, Gabriel (Norma) Hardt; nephews and nieces, Ezekiel, Sydney, Kylee, Arturo, and Brittani, and a great niece, Adrianna.

Isaiah was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Edna (Hartke) Hardt.

Memorials may be made to Isaiah Samuel Hardt Scholarship Fund for Vocational Advancement or the Faith Lutheran Church of Litchfield or the Litchfield Food Pantry.

Services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at the Faith Lutheran Church, Litchfield. Burial was in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Litchfield.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.