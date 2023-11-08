Carlinville celebrates Halloween at 84th annual Rotary Parade

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The annual Rotary Halloween Parade was moved to Nov. 4 due to the rainy weather on Oct. 28, when it was originally to be held. The change in date did not stop the people of Carlinville and the surrounding communities from coming out and getting more candy in their Halloween buckets.

There were sadly no individual costumes entered into the costume contest this year but there were family costumes. The Beasley family placed first as characters from Pac-Man and the Goleman family came second dressed as rock band KISS.

The Junior Class won the best of parade float with an Roswell/Area 51 themed float. They were also the first place in the class floats. The Freshman came in second and the seniors were third.

In the Civic and Fraternal category, the Boy Scouts took home first place followed by Two Left Feet Dance Studio and the Carlinville FFA.

Ace Hardware took first place in the commercial float category followed by Karmak and Town’s Edge Diner in third place.

The Carlinville queens float took first in the Youth Organization category. The Macoupin County Queen float took second and the Mt. Olive Queens took third.

Due to the change in date, the Carlinville bands were the only bands able to perform during the parade. The band along with the Cavalettes, Cheerleaders and the Cavalier lead the crowd in the Carlinville Fight Song.

There were several horse riders closing out the 2023 parade. Wendy Nickell, riding Soldier was dressed as a Martian Princess and took first place. Kilee Jacobs, riding Tequila was dressed as an Alien Princess and took second place. In third was Maddie Hay riding Ringo, dressed as a Spooky Alien and Elizabeth Williams, riding Feebee and dressed as a cowgirl came in fourth. In the group horse category, Tessa and Jax Jett took first place dressed as Mini-Martians.

Adelle Hammann recieved the most votes for the 2023 Rotary Queen. Hammann is the daughter of Joseph and Jaime Hammann. She was escorted by Christopher Lack, son of Bruce and Sarah Lack.

Other senior nominees were Mia Smith, the daughter of Garrett and Jennifer Beck and Jeff Smith and Elizabeth Welsh, the daughter of Josh and Marcy Welsh and Rebecca Welsh. Smith was escorted by Zach Chapman, the son of

Tim and Beth Chapman and Welsh was escorted by Elijah Suttles, the son of Corey and Amanda Suttles.

The Rotary court was made of freshmen, Hallee Kaburick and Cade Vinyard, sophomores, Madeline Murphy and Noah Convery and juniors Clara Boyett and Mason Wise.

The winner of the 50/50 raffle was determined at the parade.