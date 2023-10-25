HS Cross Country: Carlinville, Gillespie, Staunton and Southwestern runners headed to sectionals
The Illinois High School Association cross country postseason began last weekend.
The Carlinville and Staunton boys advanced to team sectionals along with the Southwestern girls.
The Carlinville girls, Southwestern boys, Staunton girls and Gillespie will have at least one representative taking the course at sectionals this weekend.
WESCLIN REGIONAL
Girls’ team results
1. Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) 39
2. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 78
3. Breese (Mater Dei) 87
4. Okawville 94
5. Roxana 109
6. Alton (Marquette) 126
7. Piasa (Southwestern) 205
8. O’Fallon (First Baptist Academy) 208
9. Staunton 243
10. Dupo 249
Girls’ individual results (75 runners)
7. Emma Wyman 19:50.00 Piasa (Southwestern)
39. Reagan Beilsmith 23:50.90 Piasa (Southwestern)
42. Mallory Lucykow 23:59.10 Staunton
57. Elsah Clark 26:18.70 Staunton
58. Lydia LaRosa 26:20.50 Staunton
59. Cheyenne Butcher 26:27.70 Staunton
62. Kaylyn Holtorf 27:03.70 Piasa (Southwestern)
65. Ruthie Bunting 28:11.50 Piasa (Southwestern)
66. Katlynn Kemna 28:14.20 Piasa (Southwestern)
67. Layla Hall 28:27.70 Piasa (Southwestern)
71. Brooke Rucker 30:25.80 Staunton
73. Olivia Matesa 30:45.70 Staunton
75. Lauryn Sternickle 32:14.50 Staunton
Boys’ team results (93 runners)
1. Roxana 56
2. Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) 61
3. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 63
4. Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 129
5. Edwardsville (Metro-East Lutheran) 139
6. Breese (Mater Dei) 186
7. O’Fallon (First Baptist Academy) 212
8. Okawville 212
9. Staunton 218
10. Piasa (Southwestern) 234
11. Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) 255
12. Trenton (Wesclin) 318
13. Dupo 369
Boys’ individual results (93 runners)
21. Peyton Luketich 17:56.90 Staunton
28. Bram Beuttel 18:12.50 Piasa (Southwestern)
30. Rhyse Rucker 18:14.50 (Staunton)
35. Thor Springman 18:25.80 Piasa (Southwestern)
40. Garrett Beuttel 18:42.10 Piasa (Southwestern)
48. Aiden Green 18:57.60 Staunton
60. Thomas Ogata 19:40.90 Staunton
66. Bryan Podwojski 20:12.80 Staunton
67. Zach Rue 20:24.60 Piasa (Southwestern)
71. John Nolan 20:39.00 Piasa (Southwestern)
75. Jaydon Hausman 20:57.50 Staunton
78. Trevor Myers 21:00.80 Staunton
79. Chase Miller 21:09.70 Piasa (Southwestern)
SULLIVAN REGIONAL
Girls’ team results
1. Tolono (Unity) 27
2. Shelbyville 55
3. Clinton 100
4. Monticello 111
5. Decatur (St. Teresa) 147
6. Litchfield 195
7. Tuscola 199
8.Arthur 204
9. Sullivan 221
10. Argenta (A.-Oreana) 226
11. Carlinville 282
Girls’ individual results (77 runners)
25. Elyse Eldred 21:50.03 Carlinville
29. Mia Brawner 22:06.63 Gillespie
41. Erika Gill 22:48.00 Gillespie
67. Danielle Furness 26:42.26 Carlinville
71. Jessica Strubbe 29:24.22 Carlinville
73. Abigail Heusing 29:58.18 Carlinville
76. Charlee Dugger 30:54.87 Carlinville
Boys’ team results
1. Tuscola 57
2. Clinton 98
3. Tolono (Unity) 112
4. Decatur (St. Teresa) 117
5. Cerro Gordo-Bement 121
6. Carlinville 165
7. Shelbyville 166
8. Monticello 167
9. Gillespie 181
10. Litchfield 240
11. Sullivan 262
Boys’ individual results (83 runners)
9. Chaz Oberkfell 16:12.44 Gillespie
25. Sam Wilson 17:40.57 Carlinville
28. Matt Dunn 17:46.14 Carlinville
32. Hank Fletcher 17:59.39 Gillespie
35. Will Meyer 18:11.97 Carlinville
37. Daniel Eichen 18:14.35 Carlinville
40. Alex Behme 18:21.13 Carlinville
45. Marshall Garwood 18:35.37 Gillespie
47. Leo Page 18:40.23 Gillespie
50. Carter Sies 18:48.54 Gillespie
54. Jack Goby 18:59.81 Carlinville
66. Matthew Plovich 19:30.89 Gillespie
72. Lucca Kapp 19:52.10 Gillespie
77. Kaney Roper 20:32.16 Carlinville