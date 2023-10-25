HS Cross Country: Carlinville, Gillespie, Staunton and Southwestern runners headed to sectionals

The Illinois High School Association cross country postseason began last weekend.

The Carlinville and Staunton boys advanced to team sectionals along with the Southwestern girls.

The Carlinville girls, Southwestern boys, Staunton girls and Gillespie will have at least one representative taking the course at sectionals this weekend.

WESCLIN REGIONAL

Girls’ team results

1. Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) 39

2. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 78

3. Breese (Mater Dei) 87

4. Okawville 94

5. Roxana 109

6. Alton (Marquette) 126

7. Piasa (Southwestern) 205

8. O’Fallon (First Baptist Academy) 208

9. Staunton 243

10. Dupo 249

Girls’ individual results (75 runners)

7. Emma Wyman 19:50.00 Piasa (Southwestern)

39. Reagan Beilsmith 23:50.90 Piasa (Southwestern)

42. Mallory Lucykow 23:59.10 Staunton

57. Elsah Clark 26:18.70 Staunton

58. Lydia LaRosa 26:20.50 Staunton

59. Cheyenne Butcher 26:27.70 Staunton

62. Kaylyn Holtorf 27:03.70 Piasa (Southwestern)

65. Ruthie Bunting 28:11.50 Piasa (Southwestern)

66. Katlynn Kemna 28:14.20 Piasa (Southwestern)

67. Layla Hall 28:27.70 Piasa (Southwestern)

71. Brooke Rucker 30:25.80 Staunton

73. Olivia Matesa 30:45.70 Staunton

75. Lauryn Sternickle 32:14.50 Staunton

Boys’ team results (93 runners)

1. Roxana 56

2. Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) 61

3. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 63

4. Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 129

5. Edwardsville (Metro-East Lutheran) 139

6. Breese (Mater Dei) 186

7. O’Fallon (First Baptist Academy) 212

8. Okawville 212

9. Staunton 218

10. Piasa (Southwestern) 234

11. Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) 255

12. Trenton (Wesclin) 318

13. Dupo 369

Boys’ individual results (93 runners)

21. Peyton Luketich 17:56.90 Staunton

28. Bram Beuttel 18:12.50 Piasa (Southwestern)

30. Rhyse Rucker 18:14.50 (Staunton)

35. Thor Springman 18:25.80 Piasa (Southwestern)

40. Garrett Beuttel 18:42.10 Piasa (Southwestern)

48. Aiden Green 18:57.60 Staunton

60. Thomas Ogata 19:40.90 Staunton

66. Bryan Podwojski 20:12.80 Staunton

67. Zach Rue 20:24.60 Piasa (Southwestern)

71. John Nolan 20:39.00 Piasa (Southwestern)

75. Jaydon Hausman 20:57.50 Staunton

78. Trevor Myers 21:00.80 Staunton

79. Chase Miller 21:09.70 Piasa (Southwestern)

SULLIVAN REGIONAL

Girls’ team results

1. Tolono (Unity) 27

2. Shelbyville 55

3. Clinton 100

4. Monticello 111

5. Decatur (St. Teresa) 147

6. Litchfield 195

7. Tuscola 199

8.Arthur 204

9. Sullivan 221

10. Argenta (A.-Oreana) 226

11. Carlinville 282

Girls’ individual results (77 runners)

25. Elyse Eldred 21:50.03 Carlinville

29. Mia Brawner 22:06.63 Gillespie

41. Erika Gill 22:48.00 Gillespie

67. Danielle Furness 26:42.26 Carlinville

71. Jessica Strubbe 29:24.22 Carlinville

73. Abigail Heusing 29:58.18 Carlinville

76. Charlee Dugger 30:54.87 Carlinville

Boys’ team results

1. Tuscola 57

2. Clinton 98

3. Tolono (Unity) 112

4. Decatur (St. Teresa) 117

5. Cerro Gordo-Bement 121

6. Carlinville 165

7. Shelbyville 166

8. Monticello 167

9. Gillespie 181

10. Litchfield 240

11. Sullivan 262

Boys’ individual results (83 runners)

9. Chaz Oberkfell 16:12.44 Gillespie

25. Sam Wilson 17:40.57 Carlinville

28. Matt Dunn 17:46.14 Carlinville

32. Hank Fletcher 17:59.39 Gillespie

35. Will Meyer 18:11.97 Carlinville

37. Daniel Eichen 18:14.35 Carlinville

40. Alex Behme 18:21.13 Carlinville

45. Marshall Garwood 18:35.37 Gillespie

47. Leo Page 18:40.23 Gillespie

50. Carter Sies 18:48.54 Gillespie

54. Jack Goby 18:59.81 Carlinville

66. Matthew Plovich 19:30.89 Gillespie

72. Lucca Kapp 19:52.10 Gillespie

77. Kaney Roper 20:32.16 Carlinville