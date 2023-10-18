Marilyn Elaine Bray, 87, of Carlinville, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 14, 2023, at Pleasant Dale Place in rural Girard.

She was born Aug. 9, 1936, in Springfield, a daughter to Edward and O.Bernice (Conlee) Fricke of South Otter Township.

She was a Girard High School alumna, class of 1954.

She married Robert (Bob) Bray on Jan. 2, 1958, at Girard First Baptist Church, where she was a life-long member. Robert passed away in April, 1994 in Jacksonville.

Marilyn was very proud of her years working as a professional telephone operator, first at Illinois Bell and later for the federal government as an operator and in other roles.

Marilyn had an enduring love of nature, especially cardinals and other wild birds, flowers, and her many faithful dogs and one very special cat, Kitty-Witty. The family farm was her favorite place in all the world and sharing stories of her childhood farm adventures gave her great joy. She had a sharp wit and many of her “zingers” will be humorously recounted by family and caregivers for years to come. Marilyn and Bob were avid St. Louis Cardinals fans.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Lynda Marlene (Ralph) Moshage, Darren L. (Corina) Bray, Donna M. Seelbach; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, Scott (Elizabeth Richardson) Moshage and their children, Adam and Natalie; Nick (Erika) Moshage; Sara (Sid Sethupathi) Moshage; Chris (Vanessa Aguirre) Moshage; Joshua (Kayla) Bray and their daughters, Taya and Hannah; Stephanie (Peter) Schellenberger and their boys, Logan, Wil, Leland and Dean; Caleb (Elise) Bray and their daughter Reagan; Ethan and Sherrylee Bray; Bryan Seelbach; Zachary (Claudia) Seelbach and their children Mia, Tyler and Max.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Darlene Arpke, Cheryl Marie Fricke and grandson, Ryan Bray.

There will be a graveside service at Girard Cemetery at a future date. The family suggests memorials to be given in Marilyn’s memory to Pleasant Dale Place or Elara Caring Hospice, Springfield (or a hospice of one’s choosing).

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.