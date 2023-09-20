HS Volleyball: Carlinville earns tough conference win at Hillsboro, places sixth at New Berlin tourney

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Earning a victory at Hillsboro is a tough task in a variety of sports, including high school volleyball. However, Carlinville was up for the challenge and, thus, handed the 13-3 Hiltoppers a rare defeat in come-from-behind fashion Sept. 14.

The Cavaliers recovered from a 20-25 loss in the opening set and pulled off a 25-21 double dip to improve to 2-0 in the South Central Conference.

Juniors Hannah Gibson and Isabella Tiburzi each put forth one of the best performances of their varsity careers. Gibson, one of Kaitie Hammann’s top attackers, came through with 12 kills. Tiburzi contributed 22 assists while adding six kills of her own, plus five service aces.

Makenah Dugan made 15 digs and four different Cavaliers rejected a Hillsboro shot at the net.

New Berlin tournament

Carlinville won three out of five matches to place sixth overall amongst 16 teams at the highly-competitive Ray Long Memorial Tournament in New Berlin over the weekend, despite having to play through the adversity of injuries and sickness.

The Cavaliers straight set Winchester (25-12, 25-14) and North Mac (25-15, 25-16), and outlasted 14-3 Augusta, 25-16, 22-25, 15-12.

Carlinville drew first blood against 12-3 Athens but couldn’t maintain enough momentum to finish off the Warriors. The Cavaliers fell short in that dual, 25-23, 15-25, 9-15.

Carlinville’s second defeat came against Carrollton in the fifth place match, 15-25, 27-25, 15-25.

Tibruzi was named to the All-Tournament team for the Cavaliers, who are 8-5 on the season.

North Mac opened the tournament with a 25-21, 25-19 victory over Cumberland, then fell to 4-8 on the season after dropping the next three contests against

Lincolnwood (27-29, 23-25), Valmeyer (10-25, 23-25) and Carlinville.

Other action

In other action, Staunton and Mt. Olive each added a conference win to their team resumes.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats both came away with a straight set on home hardwood.

Staunton rebounded from a 14-25, 16-25 loss to Breese Central and dominated Pana (25-12, 25-12). Mt. Olive took care of business against South County (27-25, 25-17).

Staunton is 9-5 and 2-0 in the SCC.

Mt. Olive is 6-9 with a 2-2 record in the MSM league.