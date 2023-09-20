Carlinville council appoints new coordinator, bids farewell to long-time police department dispatcher

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Sept. 18, during a short 10-minute meeting, the Carlinville city council appointed a new coordinator to handle administrative and economic development coordination duties, read a letter of correspondence from a resigning dispatcher, agreed to assist Blackburn College with water-related projects and set dates for the city’s annual fall clean-up event.

New coordinator

The council agreed to hire Bobbi Bates as a new coordinator for the city.

Bates will be handling administrative and economic development duties full-time as she fills a vacant position formerly owned by Brian Zilm.

Correspondence

Long-time dispatcher Cheri L. Woodson wrote a letter to the city, informing the council that she was retiring from the Carlinville Police Department, effective Sept. 8.

Woodson reportedly wanted to stay, but health concerns and scheduling conflicts left her no other choice but to move on.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to have served the residents of Carlinville,” Woodson said in her letter. “Over the 19 years and about eight months I have been with the PD as a dispatcher, I have seen many changes in the city and its dynamics. There have been many Mayors, police chiefs, officers, dispatchers and other city employees and I have worked with a lot of good people. I have witnessed joy along with devastation while answering the phone when need be. I enjoyed the opportunity to train many dispatchers over the years. I take pride in the job I’ve done with the PD. The job taught me how to deal with people and many different situations. I learned not to judge people and show them kindness and consideration, even in the realm of adversity. I would of liked to have been in the new building a little longer and work under the direction and guidance of Chief Graham, but, as the cards played out, that wasn’t going to happen.”

“There is a lot more I could probably say, but I will keep this brief as it isn’t the easiest topic for me to address at this time as I wrap my head around closing this chapter of my life,” Woodson concluded. “Thanks again to the city of Carlinville. It’s been a ride that I will never forget. Let’s keep our officers safe out there.”

The city placed Woodson’s letter on file.

“I would like to thank Cheri for the time and years of service that she put forth,” said Randy Ober.

Everyone in attendance gave Woodson a round of applause.

Blackburn College water

In response to an Aug. 21 letter that was submitted by Gregory Meyer regarding the installation of Blackburn College’s fire supressing system and domestic water line installation, Alderman Bill Link said that a committee decision of providing and installing the 8” tap to the 12” main was unanimously released.

The council voted to provide Blackburn College with the water it was requesting.

City fall clean-up

The city agreed to hold its fall clean-up event Fri., Oct. 13 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 14 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A general debris, yard waste and metal dumpster will be provided free to all residents at the Street Department Garage (434 North Plum Street).

The disposal of batteries, televisions, electronics, paint, tires and chemicals will not be allowed.

Next meeting

The Carlinville city council meets Mon., Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Carlinville City Hall.