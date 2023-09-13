High School Football Week 3: Trettenero, Staunton Bulldogs stun Hillsboro

Southwestern nearly upsets Pana, can’t hold late lead

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The first home game of the 2023 season resulted in a 40-0 shutout loss for the Staunton varsity football team.

Two weeks later, the Bulldogs had flipped the script and were celebrating a stunning 35-21 victory over the Hillsboro Hiltoppers Sept. 8.

After putting forth a much-improved effort in a 21-7 loss at Vandalia the previous Friday, Staunton grasped advantage early on in Week 3 and never looked back.

The Bulldogs made it through the entire evening without trailing and eventually pinned Hillsboro with a 21-8 outburst in the fourth quarter. The Staunton offense sealed the deal with two unanswered rushing touchdowns in the final minutes.

Trace Trettenero ran for 157 yards on 13 carries for the 1-2 Dogs, who are now preparing for a highly-anticipated road contest at Carlinville (1-2).

SHS quarterback Dalton Bianco added 100 passing yards on six completions, including two that went for touchdowns to Braden Buffington.

Buffington logged 62 receiving yards while making 16 tackles on defense.

In other action, Southwestern flirted with an upset of Pana despite being without its starting running back. Carlinville and North Mac struggled on the road and Gillespie lost at home in a game that had to be shortened due to health concerns of an injured player.

Pana 30, Southwestern 22

Southwestern led by six points in the fourth quarter but didn’t have enough gas left in the tank to put away the defending South Central champions at Pana. The Birds fell to 2-1 with a 30-22 loss.

Southwestern felt severe effects of not having an injured Grayson Brewer behind center and only managed 47 yards on 25 total carries. However, quarterback Blake Rimbey helped fill the void with 231 passing yards and three touchdowns on 17 completions at the quarterback position.

Tight end Logan Keith made five catches, including two Rimbey touchdown passes, and contributed 78 yards.

Hunter Newell added 60 yards and a touchdown of his own while making a team-high 12 tackles on defense.

Southwestern hosts Vandalia (2-1) this Friday, Sept. 15.

Vandalia 47, Carlinville 22

Carlinville fell into an immediate 20-0 hole and could never recover at Vandalia.

The Cavaliers, which trailed 27-7 at halftime and 40-14 with 12 minutes left to play, lost to the Vandals, 47-22.

A porous Carlinville defense surrendered 534 offensive yards, including 354 on the ground in defeat.

Rex Reels threw for a pair of touchdowns and 183 yards. The Cavaliers’ quarterback completed 14 of 19 throws and found eight

different receivers, including Mason Wise and Nate Dyer, who each reeled in a touchdown catch.

Mason Gilpin picked up 44 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Mason Wise made 16 tackles.

Litchfield 42, North Mac 21

North Mac landed on the wrong side of history, becoming just the second team to lose against Litchfield over the past eight years.

North Mac quarterback Dane Vance played well, completing 22 of 31 passing attempts for 231 yards and a trio of touchdowns, but his performance was overshadowed by Litchfield’s A.J. Sypherd, who found the end zone six times and ran for 343 yards on 39 carries.

North Mac dropped to 1-2 on the season and will host Pana (3-0) this week.

Greenville 33, Gillespie 0

Concerns shifted from football to the health of Gillespie’s Hunter Hegel at Don “Duke” Dobrino Field last Friday.

Although the Miners were disappointed in starting the season 0-3 after a 33-0 loss to Greenville, the safety and well-being of their fallen teammate was much more important.

The game was called early in the third quarter when Hegel had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Hegel’s treatment was successful and he returned home over the weekend.

Gillespie will travel to Hillsboro for its next game Friday evening.

SCC WEEK 3 SCOREBOARD

Staunton 35, Hillsboro 21

Pana 30, Southwestern 22

Vandalia 47, Carlinville 22

Litchfield 42, North Mac 21

Greenville 33, Gillespie 0

SCC WEEK 4 MATCHUPS

Staunton @ Carlinville

Lichfield @ Greenville

Gillespie @ Hillsboro

Pana @ North Mac

Vandalia @ Southwestern