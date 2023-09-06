William K. Garrett

William K. “Bill” Garrett, 81, of Staunton, passed at his residence on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at 5:24 a.m.

He was born Jan. 31, 1942, in Gillespie, to William Garrett and Lucille Rossio Garrett.

He married Nila Jean (Basham) Garrett on Nov. 3, 1961 in Alton.

He was retired after having been an inspector for Olin Corp.

William loved boating.

He is survived by his spouse, Nila Jean Garrett of Staunton; daughters, Tina Renee Garrett of Staunton, Tammy Lynn (Steven) Katich of Staunton; grandchild, Sean Emmenderfer; great grandchild, Molly Ann Emmenderfer and sister, Bonnie (Phil) Petiford of MO.

William was preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Rossio Garrett; brother, Donald Garrett and sister, Joyce Garrett.

Remains were cremated. No public services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Staunton Helping Hands.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.