Kimberly Marie Fowler, 51, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 pm.

She was born Dec. 11, 1971, in Alton, to David Sherfy and Marie Sherfy.

She married Michael Allen Fowler on Sept. 17, 1994 in Alton.

She was an accountant and secretary for Bunker Hill Cemetery. Kimberly loved animals, camping, singing and being a mom.

She is survived by her mother, Marie Sherfy of Godfrey; spouse, Mike Fowler of Bunker Hill; children, Hannah Fowler of Bunker Hill, David Fowler of Bunker Hill; brothers, James (Margaret) Sherfy of Dorsey and Chad Sherfy of Hartford.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her father.

Services were held on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

