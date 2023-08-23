Carlinville Illinois to host Ninth Annual Tour de Milk on September 30

On September 30, Carlinville Plaza will host its ninth annual Tour de Milk bike ride. Tour de Milk is named in honor of Prairie Farms Dairy which has been producing milk in Carlinville since 1938.

The purpose of the ride is twofold: to bring awareness to the Route 66 Bike Route and other routes in the Carlinville area, and secondly to raise money for two local charitable efforts. Proceeds will benefit The Carlinville Area Food Pantry and Carlinville Winning Communities’ Beaver Dam Bike Trail effort.

The ride will feature 33 and 66 mile routes. The Tour de Milk will start at Carlinville Plaza, weaving through The Square, Historic Sears Homes, Blackburn College and Illinois Rt. 66. The Tour de Milk is sponsored by Carlinville Plaza, Prairie Farms, Blackburn College, Boente Shell Stations, First to the Finish, Wheel Fast, and the City of Carlinville.

According to Scott Stinson, “Carlinville has multiple biking options including the Illinois Rt. 66 Bike Trail, the proposed Beaver Dam and ITS trails, and a brand new Amtrak station. We are excited to highlight those with this event.”

The deadline for registration is September 29 at 12:00 pm. The entry fee is $30. This fee enters the rider into a raffle for a new bike courtesy of Wheel Fast Bicycle Company. Registration can be completed at www.bikereg.com/tourdemilk.

For more information please visit www.bikecarlinville.com.