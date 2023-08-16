Gregory Michael Bierman, 62 of Raymond, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 12, 2023, flying his homemade airplane, which he dearly loved to fly.

Gregory was born Aug. 7, 1961, in Effingham, a son of Arthur and Marcella Harmon Bierman.

Greg graduated from Dieterich High School with the class of 1977. He attended Eastern Illinois University where he graduated with an accounting degree in accounting and went on to become a CPA.

Greg married Cindy Bushur, on July 7, 1984 in Sigel.

After working for a brief stint in Florida, they moved to Litchfield where he worked as a CPA for a couple of local accounting firms before eventually starting his own practice. They settled on a farm near Barnett.

Greg was an enterprising and brilliant man full of good humor and many hobbies. He was extremely hardworking and taught himself to be a jack-of-all trades. His favorite things to do were flying his airplane, operating his excavator, making improvements around the farm, enjoying a fine cigar, and boating on the Mississippi River.

Greg is survived by his wife, Cindy Bierman of Raymond; mother, Marcella Bierman of Dieterich; son, James Bierman of St. Louis; daughter, Kelsey (Marcus) Rutherford of Plaquemine, LA; son, August Bierman of St. Louis; granddaughters, Quinn and Lyla Rutherford.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville.

Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Joe Koyickal presiding.

Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Carlinville Food Pantry.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.