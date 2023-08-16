Carlinville Casey’s robbed, suspect in custody

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Police Department received a call at 5:05 a.m. on Aug. 11 that Casey’s General Store located on West Main Street had been robbed at gunpoint. The suspect, later identified as Dillan Weaver, 25, of Carlinville, wearing a mask robbed the store and fled to the west. Police arrived on scene with a K-9 unit and were able to locate the weapon and mask.

The Carlinville Police Department, working with the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office took Weaver into custody on Aug. 12 at 3:20 p.m. According to charging documents by the Macoupin County State’s Attorney, Weaver was charged with aggravated robbery in that he took property, being cash belonging to another by threatening the imminent use of force while indicating that he had a dangerous weapon in that he pointed a black pistol-like BB gun at an individual, theft in that he took control of the property of Casey’s General Store being $10 of U.S. Currency, and aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon in that in committing an assault the defendant pulled a BB gun and pointed said weapon at an individual, placing said individual in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery.

The public is reminded that the defendant is innocent until proven guilty and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.