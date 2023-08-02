Robert Remmert

Robert (Bob) Remmert passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Liberty Village in Maryville.

Bob was born Dec. 7, 1935, in Mt. Olive to Raymond and Louise Remmert. Bob grew up Benld and graduated from Benld High School in 1953.

Bob attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in 1957 with a major in Zoology and Chemistry. He obtained his master’s in education administration in 1962.

Bob was a schoolteacher and taught Chemistry and Science at Edwardsville High School for 26 years.

Bob played baseball and was on the 3M League where he was a pitcher.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to travel and enjoyed his travels to Mexico and Canada via railroad.

Bob is survived by his longtime companion, Wanda Graves; cousin, Jack Calderwood, Terry Calderwood and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and cousin, Anne Varcho.

Private services will be held with burial will be at Benld Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Benld Cemetery Association, Frank Bertetti Benld Public Library or Benld Adopt-A-Pet.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge.