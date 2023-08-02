Reba Edwards, 71, of Springfield, met the embrace of her Heavenly Father on July 24th, 2023 at St. John’s hospital in Springfield.

Reba was born in Litchfield, to Hugh Campbell and Reba (Arnold) Campbell.

She graduated from Gillespie High School in 1970. Reba was passionate about education and attended Junior College at Clarke College in Newton, MS. She later graduated from Delta State University. After she graduated, she dedicated her life to teaching and making a difference in the lives of every student she taught.

Reba spread her knowledge and passion for Christian education by participating in seminars for an accredited Christian curriculum during her teaching career.

In 2015, Reba retired from teaching full time. Even in retirement, her passion lead her to exercise her love for others and education as a paraprofessional in a school for children with special needs until moving to Springfield in 2020.

On May 1, 1976, she married her husband, Lyndell Edwards. They were married for 47 years.

Reba was a devout Christian and exercised her faith through her teaching and the life she lived out each and every day. This was reflected in the five nominations for Disney’s teacher of the year she received from five different students during her teaching career.

She sang in the youth choir at first Baptist church in Gillespie, was active in the Rainbow program at church, and sang in the choir while attending Clarke college.

Reba was a member of Eastview Baptist Church in Springfield.

Reba was very creative and enjoyed cooking and baking.

Reba is survived by her husband, Lyndell Edwards; daughter, Ramae Edwards and two grandchildren, James Fridley and Nova Fridley.

Reba was preceded in death by Hugh Campbell and Reba (Arnold) Campbell; brother in-laws, Charles Kepler, Danny, Dale and Dean Edwards.

Visitation was held at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie on Friday, July 28. The funeral was held on Saturday, July 29. She will be laid to rest in Oak Wood cemetery in Greenfield.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Indian Creek Southern Baptist Christian School. This can be done in person at the visitation or funeral.

Arrangements and condolences can be sent to Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.