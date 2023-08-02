Clara Eileen Morehead, 94, passed from this life to her Eternal home with Christ Jesus on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

She was born Clara Eileen Klaus on July 7, 1928, near Carlinville, the fifth of six children of Otto and Clara Klaus.

Her life was focused on her faith, family and friends.

Eileen and Bill moved many times with his job, living in Peoria, Decatur and Pekin as well as Newton Mearns, Scotland, Waterloo, Belgium and Vernon, France.

Her final move was to Greenville, S.C. to be near her daughter.

She supported both her church and many missionaries.

She was very active playing golf into her 80’s and bridge into her 90’s.

She was a natural homemaker growing beautiful flowers, cooking for others and making her house both beautiful and inviting.

She and Bill traveled extensively both in the USA and around the world.

She is survived by her children, Pat Sang, Mike Morehead (Gail); grandchildren, Matt Sang, Abby Burba (Greg), Ashley Delahoussaye (Brent), Chris Morehead, Jenn Staback (Ryne), Jessi Johnson (Charles); great grandchildren, Anna and Lily Burba, Maggie and Lizzie Delahoussaye, Jace and Rylee Staback and Owen and Luke Johnson; sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews and their families.

She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, three brothers, two sisters, two sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law and many relatives on her husband’s side.

A celebration of life will be held at Rural United Methodist Church, 19789 S. Standard City Road, Carlinville, August 4 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Christian Horizons: christianhorizonsliving.org or TDavis@CHLiving.org or Christian Horizons attn Terry Davis, 1999 Wabash Avenue, Suite 201, Springfield, IL 62704 or to Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 West Main ST, Taylors SC 29687 (designate for missions) or at taylorsfbc.org. Go to menu, select “give”, go to MEMORIAL GIFTS, click on “give in memory” button, fill out fields. You will receive a donate link where you can designate missions.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home – Carlinville is in charge of local arrangements.