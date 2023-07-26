Norma Jean Pressler

Norma Jean Perrottet Pressler, 96, of Carlinville, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Heritage Health.

She was born May 13, 1927, the oldest daughter of Truman and Reba (Sawyer) Perrottet in Carlinville.

Jean married Dan C. Pressler on May 27, 1950, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville. Dan and Jean shared 66 years of marriage before his passing on July 19, 2016.

Jean was a devout Christian and life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church where she served the Lord in many capacities – Sunday School teacher, Braille book team, choir member, and member of the Ladies Aid.

She graduated from Carlinville High School, Class of 1945. After her children were grown, Jean worked at the Sears Catalog store and Leffelman Carpet store. While Dan was active in the Carlinville Lions Club, they attended numerous Lions conventions, meetings and activities. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Jean is survived by her son Tom (Jill) Pressler of Germantown, TN; daughters, Alice Pressler, Susan Pressler of Carlinville; grandchildren, Rachel (Brett) Randall, Trapper (Shannon) Pressler; great-grandchildren Robert and Zachary Randall, and William and Benjamin Pressler; several nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and her church family.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sisters, Judy Boente, Mary Lou Wetzel and three nieces.

A visitation was held Friday, July 21, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Heinz Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 501 S. Broad Street, Carlinville, Illinois, 62626, or Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled (MCDD), 700 E. Elm Street, Carlinville, Illinois, 62626, Bethel Ridge Cemetery, or the charity of your choice.

Heinz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.