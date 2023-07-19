Evans apprehended after 20-hour search, charged with First-Degree Murder

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

A Carlinville man was shot and killed in Carlinville on Wednesday, July 12.

A report about the incident came in to the Carlinville Police Department around 7:20 p.m. that evening. The incident occurred in the 1,000 block of Johnson Street. First responders performed life-saving measures, the victim was later pronounced deceased at Carlinville Area Hospital.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Dana Morgan Jr.

Carlinville Police issued a Press Release on July 13, identifying the suspect in the case as 36-year old Shawn Evans. He was charged with first degree murder and a $2,000,000 warrant was issued for his arrest by Judge Joshua A. Meyer.

Evans was still at large at the time, reportedly fleeing into nearby fields. Aerial searches of the area were conducted to locate the suspect. Evans was eventually apprehended at 3:47 p.m. on July 13 by the Carlinville Police Department.

According to a release from the Carlinville Police Department, Evans was captured through joint efforts with the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Illinois Secretary of State Police, U.S. Marshall’s Service and the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Evans is currently in custody at the Macoupin County Jail. He has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery – discharge of a firearm.