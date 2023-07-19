Dana Andrew Morgan, 37, of Carlinville, passed away July 12, 2023 at Carlinville Area Hospital.

He was born Aug. 26, 1985 to Dana Morgan Sr. and Karen (Eller) Trent (stepfather, George Trent) in Carlinville.

Dana grew up in Carlinville and graduated from Palmyra High School.

He was self-employed, doing various odd jobs, construction projects, and house and auto repairs.

He was a gregarious and fun loving person, who really enjoyed welding, four-wheeling, and working on his truck. Dana was also a very kind and attentive uncle who joyfully cared for his niece, Addison and nephew, Dylan with whom he lived with.

Dana is survived by his fiancée, Victoria (Torrie) Rose Brennan; mother, Karen (stepfather George) Trent; father, Dana Morgan Sr.; sister, Megan Morgan; brothers, Jason Morgan, Nathan Morgan; uncles, Billy Eller, Dewey Morgan; daughters, Haley Whitworth and Maleaha Morgan; aunts, Susan, Sally, Nicole, and Molly; niece, Addison and nephew, Dylan, and several other cousins.

He is preceded in death by his fiancée, Elizabeth Greenberg; grandparents, William Eller, Lloyd and Irene Morgan, Erma Eller and Pat Bentley; uncle, Greg Morgan; cousins, Johnny Cole, Shawn Bolino, and Jordan Taylor; aunts, Evelyn Roy, Theresa Stults, and Bonnie Gyorkos.

