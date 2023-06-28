Advanced EyeCare holds annual 5K

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Advanced EyeCare 5K was held on Saturday, June 17. About 60 individuals signed up for the event. There were 18 winners this year in nine different age groups.

In the 12 and under age group Samuel Norris and Laney Owsley were the winners.

‘Age 20 and under’ winners were Vandon Sproull and Savanah Spencer

The winner for the runners between 20-19 was Michael Gordon.

In the ‘30-39’ age group, the winners were Brad Barkley and Jessica Barkley.

Top runners in the ‘40-49’ group were Chris Jordan and Sandy Lane.

In the ‘50-59’ age group, the top two runners were Dave Barr and Deb Mansfield.

For runners in the 60-69 category the winners were Brian Kellerman and Julie Boente.

In the 70-plus category the winners were John Black and Judy Feldman.

The top overall winners were B.J. Vinyard and Megan Clark.