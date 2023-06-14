June Weise, of Carlinville, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Heritage Health in Carlinville. She had just celebrated her birthday one week before with her daughter Patrice Fraser and lifelong friends Mary Ann Dunn, Monica (Dunn) Sottoriva, and Susan Dunn. Patrice and the “Dunn sisters” were at her side during her last days and final moments.

June was born June 1, 1925 in Verona Township, Grundy County, to Elmer and Susie (Elsperman) Redman.

June married Joseph L. Weise on Nov. 22, 1958, and they lived their entire lives in Carlinville. Joe passed away a few months after June retired in 1990.

June grew up in Girard, and graduated from high school in 1943.

She attended St. John’s Hospital School of Nursing in Springfield through her acceptance into the United States Cadet Nurses Program, and graduated in 1946. She attended classes at Blackburn College in Carlinville, and later graduated from the College of St. Francis in Joliet in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Her career in nursing and health care spanned over four decades, and included work at St. John’s Hospital, Carlinville Area Hospital, the TB Sanitorium Board in Macoupin County, and the Macoupin County Public Health Department. She was the public health department’s first administrator when it was created in 1983, and remained in that position until she retired in 1990.

She enjoyed reading, listening to music, dancing, golf and bowling as a young woman, and as she grew older she also enjoyed knitting, embroidery, macrame, baking, sketching, tole painting, and bingo. She traveled to Morocco, Hawaii, Germany to various locations in the United States. She also enjoyed attending concerts and performances at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis.

She is survived by her daughter Patrice of Carlinville; grandson Joe Fraser of Carlinville; sister Elaine Randle of Hillsboro; brother Gene Redman (wife Paula) of Highland, many cousins, nieces and nephews; two other children, Dan Weise and Suzanne Hoots.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph Weise; sisters, Doris Sturgeon, Anna May Hemken; brother Bill Redman and son-in-law Bill Fraser.

Services were held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church with a funeral mass immediately following.

Memorials may go to St. John’s Hospital School of Nursing.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.