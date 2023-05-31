Carlinville HS holds graduation, 90 graduate with Class of 2023

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School Class of 2023 walked out of the school doors for the last time as high schoolers on May 28. The graduation ceremony began at 3 p.m. as the graduates made their way into the gym in pairs.

The welcome address was delivered by Class President Tomas Cottingham. Madalynn Bloome, an Honor graduate, addressed the crowd and her classmates

Charles Wilson, Vice President of the National Honor Society and Honor graduate gave the third student address of the ceremony.

Kayla Quarton, also an Honor graduate, delivered the closing thoughts.

High School Principal Patrick Drew presented the School Awards for the best student in each subject.

Tomas Cottingham was presented with the Agriculture Award.

The Art Award was given to Hannah Lyons.

Colin Harris received the Business/Computers Award.

The English Award was given to Madalynn Bloome.

Ella Wise was presented with the Family and Consumer Science Award.

The Foreign Language Award was given to Kayla Quarton.

The Industrial Technology Award was presented to Jordan Griffel.

Hayden Truax received the Mathematics Award.

Charles Wilson received both the Music and Science Awards.

The Social Studies Award was presented to Melanie Murphy.

Sara Wiese was the winner of the Michael J. Kelly School Citizen Award.

Superintendent Dr. Becky Schuchman was charged with presenting the Special Awards to graduates.

Morgan Carrino received the Boente Family Award.

Margaret DeLong was presented with the Carlinville Education Association Award

Ridge Funkhouser was presented with the Chalma Beth Smith Scholarship Award.

Jenna Beck received the Future professional Award.

Zachary Reels received the Dr. R.E.W. Leasman Award.

Marlee Whitler was presented with the Prairie Farms Scholarship.

Amelia Cosenza received the Violet Nolte Crook/Vicki Dechman Memorial Award.

School Board President Dan Kallal handed each graduate their diploma and shook their hand before they crossed the stage.

Honor Graduates were: Summa Cum Laude: Madalynn Bloome, Margaret DeLong, Kayla Quarton, Charles Wilson, Jenna Beck and Hayden Truax.

Magna Cum Laude: Colin Harris, Lanna Vanderpoel, Gabrield Henson, Sara Wiese, Amelia Cosenza, Melanie Murphy, Marlee Whitler, Morgan Carrino, Conner Strutner and Zachary Reels.

Cum Laude: Jacob Schwartz, Ty Leach, Matthew Reiher, Boedy Baker and Alexander Scott.

Look for our CHS Graduation section with a complete list of graduates in next week’s Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.