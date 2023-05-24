Kinsley Elizabeth Blum was born without a heartbeat Sunday, May 14, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

Though she never spent much time with us on earth, she touched many of our lives but angels never die, they just gain their wings.

Kinsley is survived by her mother and father Anna Semar and Dustin Blum. Her four brothers, Ashton, Eli, Noah, Levi. Her maternal grandparents Addie Perkins (partner) Carlo Vitale and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her brother Andrew Blum, Maternal great-grandparents Joe and Gary Perkins, Carm Gather and her Paternal grandparents Lisa Blum, and Jimmy Jones.

A private service will take place at Chapman Cemetery in Mt. Olive.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.