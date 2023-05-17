Victor John Sauerwein, 86, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:50 p.m.

He was born Feb. 11, 1937, in Bunker Hill, to John Sauerwein and Ruth Zarges Sauerwein.

He married Charlene (Bauer) Sauerwein on Jan. 23, 1960 in Edwardsville.

He was retired after having worked as a steelworker for 29 years at Laclede Steel. He was also a farmer.

Victor was a hunter, fisherman and trapper. He also enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his spouse, Charlene Sauerwein of Bunker Hill; son, Jon (Theresa) Sauerwein of Bunker Hill; daughters, Joy (Thomas Wayne) Roswell of Bunker Hill, Jeanne Sparks of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Tom (Allison) Roswell, Amy Roswell (fiancé, Tom Silveus), Janna Sauerwein, Benjamin Gettleman, Christina Sparks, Crystal Sparks (significant other, Ian Hilgert), Jesse Sauerwein (significant other, Samantha Crisel), Brandon Sparks (significant other, Lauren Bellm), Jacob Sparks; great-grandchildren, Carsyn, Savannah, Vivienne, Rylee, Jetsyn, and sister, Wilma (Richard) Stinnett of Alton.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sylvia Simpson, Bernice Mortimer and brothers, Eldon Sauerwein, James Sauerwein and Irvin Sauerwein.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services are Friday, May 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Bunker Hill, with Rev. Brian G. Holle officiating. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.