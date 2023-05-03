New City Officials sworn in; 2023-24 Budget accepted

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The first Carlinville City Council meeting for May started a little earlier than usual as there was a Public Hearing for the 2023-2024 Budget held at 5:45 p.m.

The council was also preparing to swear in the newly elected members after some previous business was taken care of.

2023-2024 Budget

The budget for 2023-2024 was approved by the council. In the General Fund the revenue fund for FY 24 is $3,472,713.85 and the expense budget is $3,859,319.98. The TIF fund has a revenue budget of $82,200 and an expense budget of $47,000. The Infrastructure Fund has a revenue budget of $1,889,237.16 and an expense budget of $1,394,174. The Business district fund is $12,943.25 and the expense budget is $9,000. In the Law Enforcement Fund the revenue budget is $39,250 and the expense budget is $38,850. The revenue budget for the Social Security Fund is $48,553.49 and the expense budget is $47,500. For the Hotel Tax Fund the revenue budget is $9,761. There is no expense budget. In the IMRF fund the revenue budget is $63,633.08 and the expense budget is $62,250. The Insurance fund has a revenue budget of $147,004.83 and an expense budget of $247,630.40.

The Motor Fuel Tax revenue budget is $350,930, and the expense budget is $348,248. In the Street Fund, the revenue budget is $99,000 and the expense budget is $485,500.

The Water Fund has a revenue budget for fiscal year 23-24 of $3,386,325.89 and an expense budget of $3,757,014. The American Rescue Plan Act Fund has a revenue budget of $727,858.03 and no expense budget.

The Grant Fund has an even revenue and expense budget, both of which are $110,300. The Lake Fund has a revenue budget of $192,280 and an expense budget of $191,604.

Alderman Kim Harber noted during the Public Hearing that the repayment of the Alluvial Loan closing costs were not included in the 2023-24 budget because the loan is not set to close until sometime in 2024.

Ordinance Amendments

Two amendments to the City Ordinances were discussed. The first made changes to the salaries of city officials.

The city attorney fee increases from $600 per month (retainer) and $225 per hour to $700 per month (retainer) and $235 per hour.

The Chief of Police increased from $69,000 per year to $75,000.

The IT Coordinator position was removed from the ordinance. The Lake Manager salary increased from $23,000 to $23,660 a year and the lake co-host position increased from $12/14 an hour to $13/14 an hour.

The Deputy City Clerk salary increased as well, going from $16.09 an hour to $17.09 an hour. The salary changes were approved by the council.

The second ordinance change is for the salary of the Chief of Police only increasing the salary from $69,000 to $75,000.

New Officials

After the Old Business was completed returning Aldermen and one newly elected Alderman were sworn into office.

Dick McClain did not run for re-election during the recent city council race. Kenneth Reese replaced McClain, Reese was the only new member of the Council during this election. Aldermen Randy Ober, Bill Link and Todd Koller kept their seats on the City Council.

Derek Graham, who has been the Interim Chief since March 17 when former Chief Dave Haley retired, was sworn in as Chief once more. He is now the Chief of Police of the City of Carlinville.

Other Business

Alderman Doug Downey brought up a contest the City will be running soon. Each planter around the Square can be “adopted” by a business, organization or resident of Carlinville. It is up to the adopter to plant and maintain the flower pots and there will be a contest later in the summer to determine who had the best flower pot. Anyone interested in participating can reach out to Downey or City Hall.

The council approved a request from Dr. Jon and Dr. Maya Reid to hold the 6th annual Eye 5k run/walk on Saturday, June 24.

The council also approved the request from the Rotary Club to hold the annual Halloween Parade on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is UFOs and Aliens.