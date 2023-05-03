John Dawson

John Paul Dawson, 61, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born June 7, 1961, to Conrad and Betty (Baggs) Dawson.

John started his career at Sears & Company where he hit his stride as a natural salesman. He later worked and became a manager in automotive sales.

John was a friend to many and will be remembered for his positive attitude and quick wit.

He is survived by his children, Brea (Matt) Simmons of Chatham, Emily (Mikeal) Dawson-Gross of Lincoln, Daniel Dawson of Springfield; grandchildren, Mya and Matthew Simmons, Skylar and Lillian Dawson, Eleanor and Benjamin Gross; brothers, Phil Dawson, Steve (Linda) Dawson, Jim (Pam) Dawson; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Anne; and brother, Mike.

A memorial gathering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, Springfield.