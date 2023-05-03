Ina May Mullen

Ina May “Tiny” Mullen, 90, of Girard, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

She was born Aug. 21, 1932, at R.R. Pawnee, in her grandparents, Russel and May Vangeison, home to Byron W. and Helen Vangeison Murphy, farmers.

She married Charles W. Mullen on August 18, 1956, a Navy veteran, who farmed and was a private pilot. He preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 1983.

Ina May attended Prairie Union Grade School, Starr Union Grade School, Farmersville High School, MacMurray College for Women, U of Illinois, U. of Utah, and LLCC.

She was a Home Economic and P.E. teacher at the Farmersville High School and Elementary Teacher at the Girard Elementary School. She taught 29 plus years and did substitute teaching for two years.

She was a life member of the NEA and the IEA and Macoupin County Farm Bureau and attended Countryview Christian Church.

She liked to sew, crochet, and knit. Later in her life, she did research for and wrote family genealogy books on her computer. Among all things, God and family was always most important to her, in that order.

She is survived by a son, Mark E. (Kathy Sanford) of Girard; daughter, Pamela (Mark) Mullen Borto, of Apex, NC; grandchildren, Grant (Cailin ) Mullen, of St. Louis, MO, Stuart (Kaitlynn) Mullen of Boonville, IN, Spencer Mullen, of Girard, Sheila (Joseph) Borto McCormick, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Melissa (Dan) Borto Spaulding of Apex, NC, Natalie Borto (Hunter Mense of Louisville, KY), of Apex, NC; great-granddaughters; Everlynn Mullen, Nerryn McCormick, Charlotte McCormick, Kathryn McCormick, Baby Girl McCormick; sisters, Virginia (Robert, deceased) Murphy Read, of Blair, NE, Jeanette Murphy of Girard; many nieces, several great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 4, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, from 5 to 8 pm.

Funeral Service will be Friday, May 5, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, at 10 am, with Pastor Hank Sanford officiating.

Burial will take place in the Virden Cemetery.

Memorials in cash are suggested to the Chatham Area Special Athletics (CASA).

Memorials by check should be written to Special Olympics Region H.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard is in charge of arrangements.