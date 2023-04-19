Carriker, Vinyard and Behme reign as new Carlinville Queens

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The 19th Carlinville Queen Pageant was held Saturday, April 15 at the Carlinville High School Gym. Royals from around the region came out to support the 18 young ladies competing for the crowns this year.

The scene after the winner was announced might have looked familiar to those who attended the pageant the previous year. As Alyssa Carriker’s name was called announcing she had won the 2023 title, younger sister Molly, Junior Miss Carlinville 2022, ran over to embrace her before helping her with her sash and crown.

Last year it was Alyssa, the 2021 Junior Miss, helping Molly as she passed the title down to her little sister.

A. Carriker will be joined this year by Claire Vinyard as Junior Miss and Averi Behme as Little Miss Carlinville.

There were only three contestants in the running for “Miss Carlinville” 2023. Carriker, Avery Nejmanowski and Briana Sanchez were all on stage Saturday showing off their confidence, communication skills and what pageant would be complete without multiple outfit changes and evening gowns.

There were ten young ladies vying for the title in the “Junior Miss” category. Saylor Nicholson, Makenna Conlee, Kinze Haulk, Evelyn Graves, Cali Kolsto, Alli Rhodes, Victoria Collins, Vinyard, Kadence White and Graylin Michaelis each competed for the title. Junior Miss contestants were asked to model casual wear and party dress, answer one question and each took part in an interview earlier that day.

The “Little Miss” category had five contestants, Everlee Spada, Behme, Raylie Garner, Everly Vaughn and Claire Hartsook. Each Little Miss contestant took part in a dance number, dressed up as what they want to be when they grow up and retook the stage in their own evening gowns.