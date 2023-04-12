Roberta A. Hopper, 79, of Chesterfield, passed away at Carlinville Rehab and Health center on April 4, 2023.

She was born on Oct. 13, 1943 in Pearl to James and Lauretta (Gansz) Stilwell.

After graduating from Alton High School, she attended S.I.U.E. School of nursing, where she became a registered nurse. She had worked at Olin, Peavey Flour Mill, and the Madison County W.I.C. program where she was the director. She also worked at several nursing homes after leaving the Madison County WIC. She retired from the Macoupin County Health Dept, WIC program.

She liked to refurnish furniture, quilting, play the game of 10,000 and camping at Lake Carlinville, tooling around on her golf cart.

She is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, John Hopper of Chesterfield; children, Jeff (Vickie) (Hopper) Oetken of South Roxana, Sandy (Richard) Brucker of St. Louis, MO, Jim (Helen) Hopper of Edwardsville; son in law, Jeff Sharp of Alhambra; grandchildren, Kelby Brucker, Tiffany (Ricardo) Ruiz, Casey Sharp (Joe Degenhardt), Lynsey Parker (TJ Latham) Tyler Vaughn (Amber Lowder), Carlee Hayes; great grandchildren, Alexis and Ricardo Ruiz, Tayler Ford, Emily Parker (Oetken), Brantley and Nonalee Vaughn, and the newest addition Joseph Degenhardt III; siblings, Bob (Beulah) Gansz, William Stilwell, Albert Stilwell, Elizabeth (Jerry) Dingus; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lauretta and step father Walter Ludwig; brothers Richard (Virginia) Stilwell, Ralph Stilwell; daughter, Jamie Oetken Hopper Sharp and grandson, Dylan Brucker.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.