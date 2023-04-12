Donald R. Lee, 92, of Mokena, formerly of Waggoner, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lemont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lemont.

Don was born Feb. 1, 1931, in Springfield, the son of Patrick J. and Mary Sabo Lee.

Don graduated from Feitschans High School in Springfield, with the Class of 1949.

He married Edna McCall on April 14, 1956.

Don graduated from Illinois State Normal University in August of 1962.

Don worked at Allis Chalmers Mfg. Co. as a draftsman for eight years, was a Sergeant First Class after two years in the Army and six years in the National Guard. He was a teacher for 13 years at multiple schools including: North Greene High School, Calhoun High School, Baldwin High School (in Baldwin, MI), and Girard High School. Don was known to his students very simply as “Doc”. Upon leaving teaching, Don was elected to the School Board and was Board President. For 17 years, he worked as a Sr. Draftsman at Dickey-John Corp. where he finished his career.

After retiring, Don loved to cultivate to his garden, take photographs for everyone, create items in his woodworking shop, work the elections, and tend his farm. One of his big woodworking accomplishments was building the “Welcome to Girard” signs at the edge of town.

Don is survived by his daughters, Kayona Lee of Auxvasse, MO, Kressie (Andy) Maricle of Mokena, Kelleigh (Roy) DeMonbrun; granddaughters, Kassandra (Steven) Fry of Powell, TN, Angelina (James) Martin of Honesdale, PA, Alexandra DeMonbrun; six great-grandchildren, one niece, and several cousins.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Edna M. Lee; son, Kevin Ray Lee; sister, Patsy Ruth Cooper; brother-in-law, Lowell Cooper, and cousins, Gary Bright of AZ, Robert Sinkus of IN and Dan McKennedy of Virden.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10 am at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard.

Military services and inurnment will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.

Memorials may be made to either:

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight

57 Country Place

Springfield, IL 62703

Checks can be made payable to “Land of Lincoln Honor Flight” or you can donate to landoflincolnhonorflight.org/#/Home in honor of Donald Lee, or to: St. Jude’s Children Hospital ’Make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital stjude.org/donate in honor of Donald Lee.

