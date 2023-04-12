 Skip to content

Carlinville Fire Protection District hosts annual awards banquet

|

The Carlinville Fire Protection District celebrated its Annual Award Banquet on March 25 at the American Legion in Carlinville. Photo provided.

 

By ERIN SANSON
Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Fire Protection District held its annual Award banquet at the Carlinville American Legion on March 25. Several firefighters received awards. Two firefighters were promoted along with six probationary class graduates and many years of service recognition awards were handed out.

The Firefighter of the Year award went to Chris Hopper.

Firefighter/EMT Travis Tipps, Firefighter/Paramedic Kat Emmons and Firefighter/Paramedic Micah Rice were given the Black Hat award.

Firefighter Nic Emery was awarded for responding to the most EMS calls.

 

Firefighter Nic Emery received the award for responding to the most EMS calls throughout the year. From left are Assistant Chief Don Wieties, Firefighter Nic Emery and Joe Kaburick. Photo provided.

 

AC Don Wieties was awarded for responding to the most fire calls.

The Life Saving Award was given to Capt. John Schott, Lt. Mark Kanllakan and Firefighter Chris Hopper.

 

Firefighter Chris Hopper, Captain John Schott and Lieutenant Mark Kanllakan received the Life Saving Award at this years Carlinville Fire Proteciton District Awards Banquet. From left are Assistant Chief Don Wieties, Joe Kaburick, Hopper, Schott, Kanllakan and Chief Jess McKee. Photo provided.

 

Marcus Davis was promoted from Lieutenant to Captain. B.J. Vinyard was promoted from Firefighter to Lieutenant.

 

Marcus Davis was promoted from Lieutenant to Captain after serving on the Carlinville Fire Protection District for five years. From left are Joe Kaburick, Assistant Chief Don Wieties, Captain Marcus Davis, Captain John Schott and Chief Jess McKee. Photo provided.

 

Jerry Loveless Jr., Conrad Koster, Coleman Kelly, Brian Partridge, Micah Rice and Alex Veatch all graduated from the 2022 probationary class and are now Firefighters.

Capt. Marcus Davis was recognized for five years of service on the Carlinville Fire Protection District.

Firefighter Blake Hyman, Lt. Kanllakan, Lt. Scott Rodgers, Capt. Schott and Firefighter Travis Tipps were recognized for ten years of service.

Lt. Vinyard and Firefighter Brian Stoops were honored for 15 years with the District.

Celebrating 20 years with Carlinville Fire Protection District were Capt. Dale Lowrance, Chief Jess McKee, Lt. Donnie Koster and Capt. Clint Mitchell.

 

From left, Captain Dale Lowrance, Chief Jess McKee and Lt. Donnie Koster each received a golden axe for 20 years of service to the Carlinville Fire protection District. Photo provided.

 

Firefighters Brad Ambuel, Doug Koster and Jim Spoon were recognized for 25 years of service.

Firefighter Bill Healy received a plaque of recognition for serving for 30 years.

Assistant Chief Don Wieties was recognized for 35 years with the Carlinville Fire Protection District.

Posted in News