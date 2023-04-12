Carlinville Fire Protection District hosts annual awards banquet

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Fire Protection District held its annual Award banquet at the Carlinville American Legion on March 25. Several firefighters received awards. Two firefighters were promoted along with six probationary class graduates and many years of service recognition awards were handed out.

The Firefighter of the Year award went to Chris Hopper.

Firefighter/EMT Travis Tipps, Firefighter/Paramedic Kat Emmons and Firefighter/Paramedic Micah Rice were given the Black Hat award.

Firefighter Nic Emery was awarded for responding to the most EMS calls.

AC Don Wieties was awarded for responding to the most fire calls.

The Life Saving Award was given to Capt. John Schott, Lt. Mark Kanllakan and Firefighter Chris Hopper.

Marcus Davis was promoted from Lieutenant to Captain. B.J. Vinyard was promoted from Firefighter to Lieutenant.

Jerry Loveless Jr., Conrad Koster, Coleman Kelly, Brian Partridge, Micah Rice and Alex Veatch all graduated from the 2022 probationary class and are now Firefighters.

Capt. Marcus Davis was recognized for five years of service on the Carlinville Fire Protection District.

Firefighter Blake Hyman, Lt. Kanllakan, Lt. Scott Rodgers, Capt. Schott and Firefighter Travis Tipps were recognized for ten years of service.

Lt. Vinyard and Firefighter Brian Stoops were honored for 15 years with the District.

Celebrating 20 years with Carlinville Fire Protection District were Capt. Dale Lowrance, Chief Jess McKee, Lt. Donnie Koster and Capt. Clint Mitchell.

Firefighters Brad Ambuel, Doug Koster and Jim Spoon were recognized for 25 years of service.

Firefighter Bill Healy received a plaque of recognition for serving for 30 years.

Assistant Chief Don Wieties was recognized for 35 years with the Carlinville Fire Protection District.