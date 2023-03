Levi (Earnest) Forrester, 76, of Litchfield, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:31 p.m.

He was born Sept. 25, 1946 to Albert Forrester and Ester Watkins.

He was a crane operator.

Levi was a member of the Litchfield Moose, Litchfield VFW and Litchfield Amvets.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, boating, camping and working on cars and lawn mowers.

He is survived by his fiancée, Sharon Muir of Litchfield; children, Ruth (Eric Harvill) Peterson, Adam (Mandy) Muir, Valerie (James) Timmermann, JR Muir, Laura (Larry Smith); grandchildren, Alyssa (Brian) Muir, Richard (Dixie) Muir, Patrick (Jewel) Muir, Marty (Kylie) Hogsed, Donnie Muir, Travis (Tabitha) Hogsed, Brittany Hansel, Chelsey Hansel, Kayla Hansel; great grandchildren, Kensley Musgrove, Briar Hogsed, Ivy Muir, Julian Jackson, DeShaunta Jackson, Rayne Muir, Max Hogsed; siblings, Alice Bates of Poplar Bluff, MO, Richard (Sue) Forrester of Poplar Bluff, MO.

Levi was preceded in death by his parents; children, Samantha Hogsed, Billie Hansel; siblings, Howard “Frosty” Forrester, Frank Forrester.

Services were held on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.