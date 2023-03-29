Carlinville National Honor Society inducts 16 new members

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Chapter of the National Honor Society held its 61st Initiation Ceremony March 26. This year, 16 students were initiated into the society, each taking an oath to uphold NHS values of character, leadership, scholarship and service.

Initiates were Matthew Dunn, Patrick Dunn, Clara Gray, Adelle Hammann, Gabriel Henson. Saralynn Joiner, Kallie Kimbro, Olivia Kunz, Christopher Lack, Hannah Lyons, William Meyer, Camden Naugle, Grace Pigott, Zachary Reels, Tyler Summers and Marlee Whitler.

Officers and members of the National Honor Society include Sara Wiese, President, Charles Wilson, Vice President, Amelia Cosenza, Secretary/Treasurer, Jenna Beck, Madalynn Bloome, Morgan Carrino, Margaret DeLong, Dakota Hearn, Melanie Murphy, Kayla Quarton, Jake Schwartz, Alexander Scott, Hayden Truax and Lanna Vanderpoel.

Kathy Bridges is the National Honor Society Sponsor.