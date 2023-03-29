 Skip to content

Carlinville National Honor Society inducts 16 new members

|

Back row, from left, are Mrs. Kathy Bridges, Hayden Truax, Christopher Lack, Tyler Summers, Charles Wilson, Alexander Scott, Dakota Hearn, Patrick Dunn, Gabriel Henson, Camden Naugle, Zachary Reels, William Meyer, Matthew Dunn, Jacob Schwartz and Mr. Patrick Drew. Front row, from left, are Kayla Quarton, Olivia Kunz, Kallie Kimbro, Marlee Whitler, Grace Pigott, Hannah Lyons, Saralynn Joiner, Adelle Hammann, Clara Gray, Melanie Murphy, Sara Wiese, Margaret DeLong, Amelia Cosenza, Lanna Vanderpoel, Madalynn Bloome, Morgan Carrino and Jenna Beck.

 

By ERIN SANSON
Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Chapter of the National Honor Society held its 61st Initiation Ceremony March 26. This year, 16 students were initiated into the society, each taking an oath to uphold NHS values of character, leadership, scholarship and service.

Initiates were Matthew Dunn, Patrick Dunn, Clara Gray, Adelle Hammann, Gabriel Henson. Saralynn Joiner, Kallie Kimbro, Olivia Kunz, Christopher Lack, Hannah Lyons, William Meyer, Camden Naugle, Grace Pigott, Zachary Reels, Tyler Summers and Marlee Whitler.

Officers and members of the National Honor Society include Sara Wiese, President, Charles Wilson, Vice President, Amelia Cosenza, Secretary/Treasurer, Jenna Beck, Madalynn Bloome, Morgan Carrino, Margaret DeLong, Dakota Hearn, Melanie Murphy, Kayla Quarton, Jake Schwartz, Alexander Scott, Hayden Truax and Lanna Vanderpoel.

Kathy Bridges is the National Honor Society Sponsor.

Posted in News