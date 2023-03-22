Southwestern scholastic bowl brings home fifth state trophy

Piasa Birds runner-up in IHSA 1A Class, highest rank in school history

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Southwestern High School scholastic bowl team brought home its fifth state trophy last weekend at Heartland Community College.

The Piasa Birds placed runner-up in the Illinois High School Association Class 1A finals.

Southwestern won its pool by defeating Pleasant Plains 390-230, Eureka 390-70 and Johnston City 330-130.

Although the Birds fell short of the ultimate prize, losing 200-390 against Urbana (University), these scholars earned a place in history by becoming the first Piasa team to ever appear in the state championship match.

Southwestern made its debut on the grand stage in 2015 and finished fourth overall. After missing state the next year, the Birds added third place IHSA hardware to their trophy case three years in a row.

The SWHS scholastic bowl team is coached by Matt Hasquin.

All-Conference

Corbin Tutterow, Kennedy Dempsey and Wyatt Akers represented Southwestern on the South Central’s All-Conference squad, along with many other Macoupin County scholars.

Logan Simmons (Gillespie), Max Eldred (Staunton) and Charlie Wilson (Carlinville) joined Tutterow on the first team.

Dempsey, Tomas Cottingham (Carlinville) and Blake Moore (Staunton) were named to the second team.

Akers received third team honors.

The full roster is illustrated below.

2023 SCC All-Conference

First team

Corbin Tutterow (Southwestern)

Logan Simmons (Gillespie)

Sam Horn (Litchfield)

Max Eldred (Staunton)

Charlie Wilson (Carlinville)

Second team

Noah Manasco (Vandalia)

Alexander Sticha (Hillsboro)

Tomas Cottingham (Carlinville)

Kennedy Dempsey (Southwestern)

Blake Moore (Staunton)

Third team

Wyatt Akers (Southwestern)

Keaton Jones (Vandalia)

Zach Leitshuh (Litchfield)

William Mann (Greenville)

Saul Quiroz (Hillsboro)

Camden Walker (Greenville)