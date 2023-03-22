Mary Catherine Legge, 62, of Gillespie, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:50 a,m.

She was born Feb. 2, 1961, in Litchfield, to Daniel B. Fraelle and Anna Mary Luketich Fraelle.

She married Paul W. Legge on Sept. 24, 1988 in Normal, IL.

She was a social worker for The Baby Fold.

Mary enjoyed crocheting, reading and gardening of which she inherited her father’s green thumb.

She is survived by her spouse, Paul Legge of Gillespie; siblings, Andrew Joseph (Stacey) Fraelle of Guyton, GA, Ruth Anne (Michael) French of Pawnee, Elizabeth Marie (Gene) Shafer of Girard; mother in law, Joan Legge of Bloomington; brother in law, Bruce (Mary) Legge of Gaithersburg, MD; sister in law, Polly (Doug) Faulkner of Arlington, VA; niece, Rubianne; nephews, Ian, Danny and several cousins.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and father in law, William Legge.

No public services will be held at this time.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association or The Friends of the Gillespie Public Library.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.