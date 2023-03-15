Lawrence Edward Cole

Lawrence Edward “Nutsy” Cole, 73, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Carlinville Rehab and Healthcare Center.

He was born March 15, 1949 to Robert and Iris (Hawley) Cole in Hillsboro.

Larry served in the US Navy from 1969 – 1972 during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Eversole, homeported in California.

He worked for Asarco/Midwest Zinc for over 30 years until he retired in 2008 and was a member of the Local Laborers Union.

Larry was also a Lifetime Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars where he served on the Color Guard and marched in several local parades.

He enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his daughters, Brandy Cole and Jeanie Nockman of Litchfield, Carmen Cole of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Shailen Conlee, Corporal Christian Hemken, Darian Hemken, Rilynne Nockman, Billy Nockman, Shelbea Nockman; great grandchildren, Adalyn Potter and Jaxsyn Bailey.

Preceding him in death are his parents; stepfather, Bill Collins; brother, Michael Cole and nephew, Darren Cole.

Graveside services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. with full military rites.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.