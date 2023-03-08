Staunton seventh grade volleyball headed to state

Staunton, Carlinville, Gillespie and Bunker Hill eighth graders in regional semifinals

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The sustained success for Staunton volleyball continued when the Terriers punched yet another ticket to the Illinois Elementary School state finals Mar. 6 at the Vandalia sectional.

The SJHS seventh graders knocked off North Mac for their 25th victory in 26 matches.

The Terriers will take on Peru Parkside at Warrensburg-Latham Fri., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m. A victory would guarantee Staunton at least two more contests the next day and declare the Terriers as one of the top four teams in the IESA 7-3A Class. The loser will be sent home via single elimination.

Staunton ripped through regionals, pummeling Greenville, 25-8, 25-12 and East Alton, 25-11, 25-10.

As for North Mac, adversity was in full force right out of the gates. The Panthers were the top seed in the Divernon regional but a hungry host nearly sent them packing early. No. 5 Auburn put North Mac in a 0-1 hole with a 27-25 win in the first set, but the Panthers survived the elimination round, 25-23, before finally pulling away in the rubber duel. North Mac took set three, 25-12, and punched its ticket to the regional final against Hillsboro, which had wiped out Gillespie in three sets, 25-12, 23-25, 25-22.

North Mac felt the momentum of a strong finish in the previous round and convincingly swept Hillsboro for the crown, 25-15, 25-17.

The Panthers finished the season with 17 wins and seven losses.

Staunton, Carlinville, Gillespie and Bunker Hill in regional semifinals

Eighth grade regionals continued this week, with Staunton, Carlinville, Gillespie and Bunker Hill fighting to stay alive in semifinal action.

Staunton received a bye in the 8-3A first round and hosted No. 5 Roxana Mar. 7. The championship match is Thurs., Mar. 9 at 5 p.m.

Up in Divernon, No. 2 Gillespie held off No. 7 Auburn, 25-19, 25-21 and met No. 6 Litchfield Mar. 7. Litchfield upset No. 3 North Mac, 26-24, 15-25, 25-3. No. 5 Carlinville hurdled No. 4 Southwestern, 25-21, 25-21, and earned a date with top-seeded Hillsboro. The semifinal winners dueled for the championship Mar. 8.

In the 8-2A Nokomis regional, No. 3 Bunker Hill Wolf Ridge took down No. 6 Mt. Olive in a clash of county foes, 25-13, 25-15. Pending a Mar. 7 victory over No. 2 Calhoun, it’s on to the regional championship for the Patriots Thurs., Mar. 9. The winner of the Nokomis/Morrisonville semifinal awaits. Game time is 6 p.m.