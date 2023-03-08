Girard firefighters honored at annual banquet

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Girard Volunteer Fire Department held its annual banquet Sunday night to thank and honor the community members that volunteer their time.

Kevin Hinds was awarded for responding to the most rescue calls.

Steve Devantier received an award for going to the second most rescue calls throughout the year as well as a plaque commemorating 25 years at the Department.

Tucker Sanson was the Junior EMT that responded to the most rescue calls.

Craig Bridges received a plaque in honor of 40 years of service.

Clint Fetter received an award for responding to the most fire calls and for 20 years of service.

John Caudle, Brett VanHuss and Andrew Bridges were all honored for five years of service at the Department.

Rodney Wise was honored for responding to the second most fire calls and attending the most fire meetings. Wise responded to 46 of 70 calls.

Joe Reinhart received a plaque for attending the most fire meetings as a Junior firefighter.

Nick Lancaster was honored for being the Junior firefighter who responded to the most fire calls through the year. Lancaster was on 21 of 70 calls.

Tim Pierson was awarded the title of Wonderful Firefighter.