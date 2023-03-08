Carlinville High School to perform ‘The Little Mermaid’

The Carlinville High School Musical cast and crew are getting ready to hit the stage for its 43rd annual High School Musical performance with their rendition of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

This year’s talented staff and students of CHS will be performing March 17 and 18 in the High School gymnasium. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on both nights. Tickets to the show can be purchased at the door or online at carlinville.booktix.com. Tickets are available for purchase online now.

Director Michael Morrison states “The Carlinville All-School Musical is special and unique in that it gives the opportunity for kids of various interests and backgrounds to come together to put on a production for the community. I love seeing how all these different kids develop not only onstage, backstage, and in the band, but how they grow and connect as a true musical family throughout the process. I could not be prouder of the dedication this group has shown to the show and each other!”

Co-Assistant Director Madi Whittington is eager to see all of the students’ hard work and dedication shine on that CHS stage. “It truly is inspiring to watch these young students give it their all during practices while at the same time supporting one another, continuing to excel in their academics and other extracurricular activities, all while having fun too. It’s also so special to come back as an alumni and be a part of the show again but from behind the scenes and be that leader that I remember looking up to when being a student in the High School Musical.”

The cast bringing the stage to life features Amelia Cosenza, Gabriel Henson, Patrick Dunn, Emily Barbre, Ridge Funkhouser, Lillian McCurley, Chloe Velasquez, Dakota Hearn, Lanna Vanderpoel, Charlie Wilson, Alexander Poe, Alyssa Carriker, Cali Powell, Juliann Amos, Hannah Truax, Gemini Long, Clara Gray, Adelle Hammann, Madalynn Quarton, Victoria Barber, Reagan Carty, Amaya Emery, Charlie Harding, Allie Heusing, Abbie Heusing, Adelynn Hunt, Annalee Johns, Isabella McCarthy, Shelbie Parnell, Anna Petrovich, Grace Pigott, Kendall Rice, Bailey Rodger, Adair Sullivan, Lana Tosch and Lucas Wieties.

In the orchestra, providing the music to make a musical possible, includes Zach Ashby, Alexander Behme, Jaymes Drury, Elyse Eldred, Isabella Hanner, Madeline Murphy, Melanie Murphy, Riley Owsley, Jonathan Stilwell, Hayden Truax, Mark Utry, Samuel Wilson, Jackson Yeager, Katherine Starr, Gary Gardner and Dustin White, under the direction of Carlinville High School’s band director, Lydia Armour.

Backstage ensuring the musical runs smooth each show night and setting each scene are the members of stage crew which include Rori Allen, Madalynn Bloome, Clara Boyett, Tomas Cottingham, Cooper Fullington, Sydney Giller, Liz Hammann, Victorine Harrington, Emma Hubbard, Jillian Jackson, Saralynn Joiner, Marleigh Konneker, Monie Lowe, Maddie Lowrance, Jessi Michael, Trinity Myers, Giampaolo Pascarella, Alex Scott, Samantha Scott, Jessica Strubbe, Haley Summers, Brayden Walter and Trinity Wilson.

Carlinville High School Musical’s Disney’s The Little Mermaid production is sure to capture the hearts of all ages, young and old, as the cast and crew feature infamous songs such as “Under the Sea,” “Part of this World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and so much more. They work to immerse the audience in an unforgettable underwater experience.