Suspect in custody for Shipman murder

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The suspect in the shooting of two people in Shipman on Feb. 25 is being held at the Macoupin County Jail. The suspect, 36-year-old Jacob Kimbro of Cottage Hills, is accused of killing his ex-wife, shooting her father, John Sullivan, and killing a dog at a home in the 500 block of Young Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Macoupin County Dispatch received a call around 1:30 p.m., stating that a man and woman had been shot and the woman possibly killed. A deputy responded to the call to find T. Kimbro deceased. A dog was also found in the home deceased. Reports came in that a white truck was seen fleeing the scene.

Around the same time, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to an address in Cottage Hills regarding a suicidal male armed with a handgun. After what was described as a, “tense stand off,” the man was detained without further incident.

During the course of investigations, deputies learned the Madison County man may have been involved in the Macoupin County shooting. Both offices coordinated efforts to continue their investigations.

J. Kimbro was transported to the Macoupin County Jail that evening. His first appearance in court was before Judge Joshua Meyer on Feb. 27. The bond was set at $2.5 million. Kimbro’s next court appearance is scheduled to be March 20 for a preliminary hearing and arraignment.

J. Kimbro was charged with three counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

In a statement given on Monday, Feb. 27, Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison said, “I offer my sincere condolences to Ms. Kimbro’s surviving family and friends on their loss. I thank Sheriff Kahl and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office including lead homicide detective Ryan Dixon for their outstanding work on this case.”

Kahl said in the same release, “All members of my office send condolences to the victim’s children and her entire family during this tragic time. I commend all my employees for their efforts in the pursuit of justice for the victim.”

The statement further reminded members of the public that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendants’ guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.